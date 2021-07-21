Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

INEC’s Decision To Publish Chuma Umeoji As APGA Candidate Gives Hope To Anambra people – Ohanaeze Youths
News photo Independent  - The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement has described the Friday decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the Anambra State governorship election as giving hope to the people of the state.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

