Fireboy DML – Peru (Prod. By Shizzi)
Jaguda.com  - Sensational Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML comes through with his highly anticipated single titled “Peru.” The track was produced by highly talented Nigerian record producer, Shizzi, and comes after building excitement for the track’s release on social ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 No abducted female Bethel Baptist High School student killed – Rev. Hayab - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Three Nigerian migrants die after jumping from windows of 10-storey building to escape fire in France (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
4 Igboho: Ooni, Yoruba leaders meet - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 Buhari: NYSC Has Created More Opportunities to Unite Nigerians - This Day, 19 hours ago
7 'I See Rice Sold For N45,000, Border Crisis' – Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies For Nigeria, Others - Tori News, 11 hours ago
8 NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms - Daily Nigerian, 5 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho has a right to freedom, FG might set Nigeria on fire – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 NDLEA bursts Female drug gang, arrests lady with multiple identities for trafficking 296,000 tabs of illicit drugs - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
