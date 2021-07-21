Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE – Nigeria’s Ambassador In Benin, Ex-Army Chief, Buratai Working Hard With Benin Govt to Extradite Sunday Igboho
Salone  - It has been revealed that Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.) is working seriously hard to see that Sunday Igboho is extradited to Nigeria. Igboho is the leader of Yoruba nation agitators.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

