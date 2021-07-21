Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Protesters shutdown Ibadan, demand immediate release of Igboho [PHOTOS]
Daily Post  - Supporters of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho have stormed his residence in Ibadan the Oyo State capital to demand the release of the agitator who is currently at the custody of security officials in Cotonou, ...

