NEPC: FG to increase trade export with N50bn funding
The Cable  - The federal government plans to reposition Nigeria's non-oil export through the implementation of a N50 billion export expansion facility programme (EEFP).

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Igboho can't be assured of safety, justice if extradited to Nigeria -Okei-Odumakin - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
3 Three Nigerian migrants die after jumping from windows of 10-storey building to escape fire in France (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
6 Igboho: How Benin Republic demanded extradition of ex-minister in 2019 - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 'I See Rice Sold For N45,000, Border Crisis' – Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies For Nigeria, Others - Tori News, 19 hours ago
8 UPDATE – Nigeria’s Ambassador In Benin, Ex-Army Chief, Buratai Working Hard With Benin Govt to Extradite Sunday Igboho - Salone, 20 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho: Pastor Adegboye issues stern warning to Buhari govt - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Nigeria has lost its soul, Catholic bishops tell Buhari - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
