Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Real Madrid: Why I picked ex-captain, Sergio Ramos’ shirt number – Alaba
News photo Daily Post  - New Real Madrid signing, David Alaba, has given reasons why he picked the club’s former captain Sergio Ramos’ number four shirt number at Santiago

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I accepted captain Sergio Ramos The Punch:
Why I accepted captain Sergio Ramos' shirt number -Alaba
Alaba explains taking Sergio Ramos number at Real Madrid The News Guru:
Alaba explains taking Sergio Ramos number at Real Madrid
Why I Accepted Captain Sergio Ramos Tori News:
Why I Accepted Captain Sergio Ramos' Shirt Number - Alaba Opens Up
David Alaba officially unveiled as Real Madrid player, takes Sergio Ramos’ shirt Kemi Filani Blog:
David Alaba officially unveiled as Real Madrid player, takes Sergio Ramos’ shirt


   More Picks
1 I was surprised to hear only 2.5 percent of Arable land in Nigeria is being cultivated, says President Buhari - Encomium Magazine, 20 hours ago
2 No abducted female Bethel Baptist High School student killed – Rev. Hayab - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Igboho: Ooni, Yoruba leaders meet - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 Eid-el-Kabir: 10 die in Kwara road accident - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 Buhari shocked at crash of NAF Alpha Jet, hails “gallantry” of Pilot, his rescue - Global Upfront, 24 hours ago
7 Buhari: NYSC Has Created More Opportunities to Unite Nigerians - This Day, 14 hours ago
8 'I See Rice Sold For N45,000, Border Crisis' – Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies For Nigeria, Others - Tori News, 7 hours ago
9 Photos/video from Bolanle and Lincon's lavish wedding party 6 months ago - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
10 Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info