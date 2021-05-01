Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Sunday Igboho chained like animal to be slaughtered in Cotonou’ – Lawyer cries out
Daily Post  - Yomi Alliyu, counsel to Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Igboho, has alleged that the agitator has been chained like an animal to be slaughtered in police detention in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Alliyu disclosed this while disclosing ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Igboho chained like animal in Cotonou, lawyer alleges Nigerian Tribune:
Igboho chained like animal in Cotonou, lawyer alleges
Vanguard News:
'Igboho chained like animal in police cell in Cotonou'
Igboho Chained Like Animal In Police Cell In Cotonou – Lawyer Naija Loaded:
Igboho Chained Like Animal In Police Cell In Cotonou – Lawyer
Igboho chained like animal in Cotonou — Lawyer The Eagle Online:
Igboho chained like animal in Cotonou — Lawyer
Sunday Igboho Chained Like Animal In Cotonou, Lawyer Raises Alarm Global Village Extra:
Sunday Igboho Chained Like Animal In Cotonou, Lawyer Raises Alarm


   More Picks
1 I was surprised to hear only 2.5 percent of Arable land in Nigeria is being cultivated, says President Buhari - Encomium Magazine, 20 hours ago
2 No abducted female Bethel Baptist High School student killed – Rev. Hayab - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Igboho: Ooni, Yoruba leaders meet - The Nation, 16 hours ago
5 Eid-el-Kabir: 10 die in Kwara road accident - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 Buhari shocked at crash of NAF Alpha Jet, hails “gallantry” of Pilot, his rescue - Global Upfront, 24 hours ago
7 Buhari: NYSC Has Created More Opportunities to Unite Nigerians - This Day, 14 hours ago
8 'I See Rice Sold For N45,000, Border Crisis' – Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies For Nigeria, Others - Tori News, 7 hours ago
9 Photos/video from Bolanle and Lincon's lavish wedding party 6 months ago - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
10 Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info