Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria'll break records with establishment of sports varsity, says lawmaker
News photo The Punch  - Rep. Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo) says establishment of a federal university of sports, Afuze, Edo, will facilitate development of Nigeria’s

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria will break records with establishment of sports varsity – lawmaker Sundiata Post:
Nigeria will break records with establishment of sports varsity – lawmaker
Nigeria will break records with establishment of sports varsity – lawmaker National Accord:
Nigeria will break records with establishment of sports varsity – lawmaker
Nigeria will break records with establishment of sports varsity – lawmaker Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria will break records with establishment of sports varsity – lawmaker
Nigeria will break records with establishment of sports varsity – Lawmaker The Eagle Online:
Nigeria will break records with establishment of sports varsity – Lawmaker
Nigeria will break records with establishment of sports varsity – lawmaker News Diary Online:
Nigeria will break records with establishment of sports varsity – lawmaker


   More Picks
1 No abducted female Bethel Baptist High School student killed – Rev. Hayab - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Three Nigerian migrants die after jumping from windows of 10-storey building to escape fire in France (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
4 Igboho: Ooni, Yoruba leaders meet - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
6 Buhari: NYSC Has Created More Opportunities to Unite Nigerians - This Day, 19 hours ago
7 'I See Rice Sold For N45,000, Border Crisis' – Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies For Nigeria, Others - Tori News, 11 hours ago
8 NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms - Daily Nigerian, 5 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho has a right to freedom, FG might set Nigeria on fire – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 NDLEA bursts Female drug gang, arrests lady with multiple identities for trafficking 296,000 tabs of illicit drugs - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info