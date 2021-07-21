Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


If your wife is no longer beautiful, it?s your fault - Reno Omokri tells men
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Reno Omokri has informed the male folk that it is their fault their wives are no longer looking beautiful.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reno Omokri tells men: “It’s your fault if your wife is no longer beautiful” Lailas News:
Reno Omokri tells men: “It’s your fault if your wife is no longer beautiful”
It Is Your Fault If Your Wife Is Not Beautiful – Reno Omokri Tells Men KOKO TV Nigeria:
It Is Your Fault If Your Wife Is Not Beautiful – Reno Omokri Tells Men
Men, if your wife is no longer beautiful, it’s your fault — Reno Omokri Instablog 9ja:
Men, if your wife is no longer beautiful, it’s your fault — Reno Omokri
"It is a man Gist Reel:
"It is a man's fault if his wife is no longer looking beautiful" - Reno Omokri
”If Your Wife Is No Longer Beautiful, You Are At Fault” Republican Nigeria:
”If Your Wife Is No Longer Beautiful, You Are At Fault”
Tori News:
''If Your Wife Is No Longer Beautiful, You Are At Fault


   More Picks
1 Protesters shutdown Ibadan, demand immediate release of Igboho [PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Pastor Adegboye issues stern warning to Buhari govt - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Three Nigerian migrants die after jumping from windows of 10-storey building to escape fire in France (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 UPDATE – Nigeria’s Ambassador In Benin, Ex-Army Chief, Buratai Working Hard With Benin Govt to Extradite Sunday Igboho - Salone, 23 hours ago
6 NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms - The Nation, 13 hours ago
7 Ahmed Musa set to join Turkish club Karagumruk after 3 months at Kano Pillars - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Ajaokuta Steel Company will function fully before end of Buhari's tenure, says minister - The Cable, 22 hours ago
9 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 1 hour ago
10 Your government selective, attack on Kukah unnecessary - Catholic Bishops tell Buhari - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info