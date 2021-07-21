Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Amotekun Corps allegedly kill two party attendees in Ibadan
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two young men have allegedly been killed by some Amotekun officers in Ajanla, in Oke-Ado area of Ibadan Southwest Local Government of Oyo State. According to Radio Nigeria Ibadan, the deceased persons identified as Abdullahi Ishola and Rashidi ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amotekun Corps allegedly Kill two Party Attendees in Ibadan My Celebrity & I:
Amotekun Corps allegedly Kill two Party Attendees in Ibadan
Amotekun Corps allegedly kill two party attendees in Ibadan Within Nigeria:
Amotekun Corps allegedly kill two party attendees in Ibadan
Amotekun Corps Allegedly Kill Two-Party Attendees in Ibadan GQ Buzz:
Amotekun Corps Allegedly Kill Two-Party Attendees in Ibadan
Two Party Attendees Allegedly Killed By Amotekun In Ibadan Gist 36:
Two Party Attendees Allegedly Killed By Amotekun In Ibadan
Two young men have allegedly been killed by some Amotekun officers in Ajanla, Oyo State. Abdullahi Ishola and Rashidi Mudashiru were said to be at a party organized by some youths in the area to celebrate the eve of Eid-el-kabir when the Amotekun ... Instablog 9ja:
Two young men have allegedly been killed by some Amotekun officers in Ajanla, Oyo State. Abdullahi Ishola and Rashidi Mudashiru were said to be at a party organized by some youths in the area to celebrate the eve of Eid-el-kabir when the Amotekun ...
Two Party Attendees Allegedly Killed By Amotekun In Ibadan Tori News:
Two Party Attendees Allegedly Killed By Amotekun In Ibadan


   More Picks
1 Protesters shutdown Ibadan, demand immediate release of Igboho [PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Pastor Adegboye issues stern warning to Buhari govt - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Three Nigerian migrants die after jumping from windows of 10-storey building to escape fire in France (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 UPDATE – Nigeria’s Ambassador In Benin, Ex-Army Chief, Buratai Working Hard With Benin Govt to Extradite Sunday Igboho - Salone, 23 hours ago
6 NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms - The Nation, 13 hours ago
7 Ahmed Musa set to join Turkish club Karagumruk after 3 months at Kano Pillars - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Ajaokuta Steel Company will function fully before end of Buhari's tenure, says minister - The Cable, 22 hours ago
9 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 1 hour ago
10 Your government selective, attack on Kukah unnecessary - Catholic Bishops tell Buhari - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info