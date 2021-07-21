Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results, leaves note with names of people who allegedly laughed at her
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 15-year-old girl who sat her Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) at Bwikya Muslim Primary School in Hoima City in western Uganda last year, has committed suicide after she reportedly performed po

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results, leaves note with names of people who she claimed laughed at her Oyo Gist:
15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results, leaves note with names of people who she claimed laughed at her
15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results Lailas News:
15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results
Girl, 15, Commits Suicide Over Poor Exam Results News Break:
Girl, 15, Commits Suicide Over Poor Exam Results
15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results Within Nigeria:
15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results
15-year-old girl commits su!c*de over poor exam results, leaves note with names of people who make jest of her AY Naija NG:
15-year-old girl commits su!c*de over poor exam results, leaves note with names of people who make jest of her
Heartbreaking! 15-year-old Girl Commits Suicide Over Poor Exam Results, Leaves Note With Names Of People Who Mocked Her Tori News:
Heartbreaking! 15-year-old Girl Commits Suicide Over Poor Exam Results, Leaves Note With Names Of People Who Mocked Her


   More Picks
1 Igboho can't be assured of safety, justice if extradited to Nigeria -Okei-Odumakin - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
3 Three Nigerian migrants die after jumping from windows of 10-storey building to escape fire in France (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Military Plane Crash: How I escaped from bandits, Air Force pilot narrates - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
6 Igboho: How Benin Republic demanded extradition of ex-minister in 2019 - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 'I See Rice Sold For N45,000, Border Crisis' – Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecies For Nigeria, Others - Tori News, 19 hours ago
8 UPDATE – Nigeria’s Ambassador In Benin, Ex-Army Chief, Buratai Working Hard With Benin Govt to Extradite Sunday Igboho - Salone, 20 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho: Pastor Adegboye issues stern warning to Buhari govt - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Nigeria has lost its soul, Catholic bishops tell Buhari - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info