Like Nnamdi Kanu, DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho
News photo Daily Post  - Similar to the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the Department of State Services (DSS) has garnered audio and video recordings to be used against Sunday Igboho in the event of a trial in Nigeria. The federal government wants him extradited from Benin Republic. The ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

