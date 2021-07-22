Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The relationship between Chioma and Davido is left for God to decide - Israel DMW
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW has said that his boss' relationship with his third child's mother, Chioma is left for God to decide.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"The relationship between Chioma and Davido is left for God to decide" – Isreal DMW Yaba Left Online:
"The relationship between Chioma and Davido is left for God to decide" – Isreal DMW
The Relationship Between Davido And Chioma Is Left For God To Decide - Israel DMW Edujandon:
The Relationship Between Davido And Chioma Is Left For God To Decide - Israel DMW
The Relationship Between Davido And Chioma Is Left For God To Decide – Israel DMW GL Trends:
The Relationship Between Davido And Chioma Is Left For God To Decide – Israel DMW
The Relationship Between Davido And Chioma Is Left For God To Decide Republican Nigeria:
The Relationship Between Davido And Chioma Is Left For God To Decide
“The relationship between Chioma and Davido is left for God to decide” – Isreal DMW Naija Parrot:
“The relationship between Chioma and Davido is left for God to decide” – Isreal DMW
Israel DMW Says Only God Can Decide On Davido-Chioma Relationship Talk Glitz:
Israel DMW Says Only God Can Decide On Davido-Chioma Relationship
The Relationship Between Davido And Chioma Is Left For God To Decide - Israel DMW Tori News:
The Relationship Between Davido And Chioma Is Left For God To Decide - Israel DMW


   More Picks
1 Protesters shutdown Ibadan, demand immediate release of Igboho [PHOTOS] - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Pastor Adegboye issues stern warning to Buhari govt - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Three Nigerian migrants die after jumping from windows of 10-storey building to escape fire in France (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 UPDATE – Nigeria’s Ambassador In Benin, Ex-Army Chief, Buratai Working Hard With Benin Govt to Extradite Sunday Igboho - Salone, 23 hours ago
6 NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms - The Nation, 13 hours ago
7 Ahmed Musa set to join Turkish club Karagumruk after 3 months at Kano Pillars - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 Ajaokuta Steel Company will function fully before end of Buhari's tenure, says minister - The Cable, 22 hours ago
9 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 1 hour ago
10 Your government selective, attack on Kukah unnecessary - Catholic Bishops tell Buhari - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info