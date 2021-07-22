Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


”They Were Asked To Go Because They Were Unfruitful, We Have No Patience For Failure
News photo Tori News  - Reacting, on Wednesday, Oyedepo said the only criteria for their sack was how many souls had been won in the church.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Winners Chapel Ripples Nigeria:
Winners Chapel's Bishop Oyedepo describes sacked pastors as ‘unfruitful, blatant failures’
Pastors Sacked By Winners’ Chapel ‘Unfruitful, Blatant Failure,’ Says Oyedepo Information Nigeria:
Pastors Sacked By Winners’ Chapel ‘Unfruitful, Blatant Failure,’ Says Oyedepo
Pulse Nigeria:
'No patience for failure,' Oyedepo says he sacked pastors for not winning souls
Pastors Sacked By Winners’ Chapel ‘Unfruitful, Blatant Failure,’ Says Oyedepo The Nigeria Lawyer:
Pastors Sacked By Winners’ Chapel ‘Unfruitful, Blatant Failure,’ Says Oyedepo
“Unfruitful, Blatant Failure”, Oyedepo Speaks On Pastors’ Sack, Shades Social Media Critic KOKO TV Nigeria:
“Unfruitful, Blatant Failure”, Oyedepo Speaks On Pastors’ Sack, Shades Social Media Critic
Sacked Pastors: We Newsmakers:
Sacked Pastors: We've No Patience with Failure, Says Oyedepo
We asked you to go because you Gist Reel:
We asked you to go because you're an unfruitful blatant failure - Bishop Oyedepo speaks on why he sacked his pastors.


   More Picks
1 Obi Cubana: There were more mint notes at Oba than in all Nigerian banks – Reuben Abati - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Yoruba Nation agitators warn Beninoise govt not to extradite Sunday Igboho to Nigeria - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Like Nnamdi Kanu, DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
5 Sunday Igboho: Pastor Adegboye issues stern warning to Buhari govt - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Three Nigerian migrants die after jumping from windows of 10-storey building to escape fire in France (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
7 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 7 hours ago
8 15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results, leaves note with names of people who allegedly laughed at her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms - The Nation, 19 hours ago
10 Rating: LAUTECH Ranked 11th Best Nigerian Varsity, 78th In Africa - Independent, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info