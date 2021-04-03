Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

World Bank: 4,000 children orphaned in Nigeria by COVID-19 -- highest in West Africa
The Cable  - World Bank says 4,000 Nigerian children lost one or both parents between March 2020 and July 2021 due to COVID-19-associated death.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

