Why sex before marriage is not a sin – Nigerian pastor reveals [VIDEO]
Daily Post  - The founder of End-Time Revival Evangelical Ministry, Pastor Olakunle Beloved Jesukale, has faulted those saying sex before marriage is a sin. Pastor Jesukale disclosed that sex before marriage is no longer a sin.

7 hours ago
