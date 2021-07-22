Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Biafra: IPOB’s deputy leader insists Nnamdi Kanu ‘has a culture of lies’
News photo Politics Nigeria  - Uche Mefor, the estranged deputy-leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has maintained that “with reference to those lives destroyed” Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed group is deceitful.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu deceitful, a blackmailer - IPOB Daily Post:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu deceitful, a blackmailer - IPOB's ex-deputy leader, Uche Mefor
Nnamdi Kanu a fraudster with culture of lies —Former IPOB Dep Leader, Uche Mefor Ripples Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu a fraudster with culture of lies —Former IPOB Dep Leader, Uche Mefor
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu deceitful, a blackmailer – IPOB’s ex-deputy leader, Uche Mefor Edujandon:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu deceitful, a blackmailer – IPOB’s ex-deputy leader, Uche Mefor
IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu deceitful, a blackmailer – Ex-deputy leader, Uche Mefor Within Nigeria:
IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu deceitful, a blackmailer – Ex-deputy leader, Uche Mefor
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Is Deceitful – IPOB’s Deputy Leader Anaedo Online:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Is Deceitful – IPOB’s Deputy Leader
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Full Of Deceit And Blackmail – Uche Mefor Naija News:
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Full Of Deceit And Blackmail – Uche Mefor


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho has a right to freedom, FG might set Nigeria on fire – Gani Adams - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Obi Cubana: There were more mint notes at Oba than in all Nigerian banks – Reuben Abati - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Yoruba Nation agitators warn Beninoise govt not to extradite Sunday Igboho to Nigeria - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Sunday Igboho: Yoruba Nation to present case at 76th UN General Assembly - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 Sunday Igboho: Pastor Adegboye issues stern warning to Buhari govt - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Like Nnamdi Kanu, DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 Ahmed Musa set to join Turkish club Karagumruk after 3 months at Kano Pillars - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Three Nigerian migrants die after jumping from windows of 10-storey building to escape fire in France (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 4 hours ago
10 15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results, leaves note with names of people who allegedly laughed at her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info