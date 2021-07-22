Another FUTMINNA Graduating Student Rocks ‘Cheated In Every Exam’ T-Shirt (Photo) Naija Loaded - Another Final Year Student in a Federal University in Nigeria has been spotted by the school authorities with an Examination Malpractice Shirt. It’s been a very trendy month this July as the internet as been raging hot since the news of Uniben’s Peace ...



News Credibility Score: 99%