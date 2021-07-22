Man convicted of raping 5-year-old child in Cross River







The Family Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State has convicted one Joshua Onoyom, for raping a 5-year-old child. Onoyom was convicted by Hon. Justice E.E. Ita, the pr



