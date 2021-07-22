Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man convicted of raping 5-year-old child in Cross River
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Family Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State has convicted one Joshua Onoyom, for raping a 5-year-old child. 

 

Onoyom was convicted by Hon. Justice E.E. Ita, the pr

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

