Court reportedly orders Dr. Dre to pay his ex $300k per month in spousal support
Instablog 9ja  - American rapper Dr. Dre has reportedly been ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young thousands of dollars per month in spousal support after over a year of squabbling over a prenuptial agreement.

12 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum's burial remain untarred - Actor Uche Maduagwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 For second time in nine years, gunmen abduct 80-year-old Bayelsa SSG’s mother - The Punch, 1 day ago
3 Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited to Nigeria Without Due Process - Falana SAN - The Nigeria Lawyer, 8 hours ago
4 Like Nnamdi Kanu, DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Eid-el-Kabir: Army promises to treat injured officers - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 Notorious bandit killed, 11 kidnapped victims rescued after gun duel with police - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
7 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 14 hours ago
8 Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
9 Obi Cubana And Wife Goes On A Luxury Holiday To Maldives - Independent, 13 hours ago
10 Senate Directs AGF to Sanction Officials Involved in Alleged Mismanagement of $274.2 million - This Day, 21 hours ago
