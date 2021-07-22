UPDATE: Police arraign woman for giving false, defamatory information against ex-Imo gov, Ohakim

UPDATE: Police arraign woman for giving false, defamatory information against ex-Imo gov, Ohakim



The Nigeria Police Force, on Thursday, arraigned one, Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe, for furnishing the Police authorities ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineUPDATE: Police arraign woman for giving false, defamatory information against ex-Imo gov, OhakimThe Nigeria Police Force, on Thursday, arraigned one, Chinyere Amuchienwa Igwegbe, for furnishing the Police authorities ...



News Credibility Score: 99%