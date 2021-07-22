Post News
News at a Glance
Ghana defender scores two deliberate own goals to stop 'match-fixing plot'
Daily Post
- A Ghana Premier League defender has scored two deliberate own goals to stop a 'match-fixing plot'.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
CRAZY!! Ghana Defender Scores Two Own-Goals To Stop Match Fixing Plot (See Details)
Within Nigeria:
Ghana defender scores two deliberate own goals to stop ‘match-fixing plot’
Republican Nigeria:
Shocking! Ghana Defender Scores Two Deliberate Own Goals During Match…You Won’t Believe Why
Edujandon:
Ghana Defender Scores Two Deliberate Own Goals During Match...You Won't Believe Why
Tori News:
Shocking! Ghana Defender Scores Two Deliberate Own Goals During Match...You Won't Believe Why
More Picks
1
Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum's burial remain untarred - Actor Uche Maduagwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited to Nigeria Without Due Process - Falana SAN -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
12 hours ago
3
Like Nnamdi Kanu, DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Eid-el-Kabir: Army promises to treat injured officers -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
5
Notorious bandit killed, 11 kidnapped victims rescued after gun duel with police -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
6
Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio -
GY Online NG,
17 hours ago
7
NPA Looting: PDP Demands Prosecution of Sacked DG, Bala-Usman -
Independent,
10 hours ago
8
Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
9
Obi Cubana And Wife Goes On A Luxury Holiday To Maldives -
Independent,
17 hours ago
10
Senate Directs AGF to Sanction Officials Involved in Alleged Mismanagement of $274.2 million -
This Day,
1 day ago
