Ghana defender scores two deliberate own goals to stop 'match-fixing plot'
News photo Daily Post  - A Ghana Premier League defender has scored two deliberate own goals to stop a 'match-fixing plot'.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum's burial remain untarred - Actor Uche Maduagwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited to Nigeria Without Due Process - Falana SAN - The Nigeria Lawyer, 12 hours ago
3 Like Nnamdi Kanu, DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Eid-el-Kabir: Army promises to treat injured officers - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Notorious bandit killed, 11 kidnapped victims rescued after gun duel with police - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 17 hours ago
7 NPA Looting: PDP Demands Prosecution of Sacked DG, Bala-Usman - Independent, 10 hours ago
8 Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
9 Obi Cubana And Wife Goes On A Luxury Holiday To Maldives - Independent, 17 hours ago
10 Senate Directs AGF to Sanction Officials Involved in Alleged Mismanagement of $274.2 million - This Day, 1 day ago
