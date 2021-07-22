Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
For second time in nine years, gunmen abduct 80-year-old Bayelsa SSG’s mother
The Punch
- For second time in nine years, gunmen abduct 80-year-old Bayelsa SSG’s mother
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
We’ll ensure release of kidnapped Bayelsa SSG’s mother – Police
Vanguard News:
We’ll ensure release of kidnapped Bayelsa SSG’s mother – Police
The Guardian:
Police speaks as gunmen abduct mother of Bayelsa SSG
TVC News Nigeria:
[LATEST] Gunmen Abduct Bayelsa Secretary To The State Govt's Mother
Naija Loaded:
Gunmen Kidnap Bayelsa SSG’s Mother
The Trent:
Gunmen Kidnap Bayelsa SSG’s Mother
Information Nigeria:
Gunmen Kidnap Bayelsa SSG’s Mother
The News:
Police vow to free kidnapped Bayelsa SSG’s 80-year-old mother
TV360 Nigeria:
Gunmen kidnap Bayelsa SSG’s Mother
The Street Journal:
We’ll Ensure Release Of Kidnapped Bayelsa SSG’s Mother – Police
Prompt News:
We’ll ensure release of kidnapped Bayelsa SSG’s mother – CP
Pulse Nigeria:
Police swing into action to rescue kidnapped Bayelsa SSG’s mother
News Verge:
We’ll ensure release of kidnapped Bayelsa SSG’s mother – Police — NEWSVERGE
Naija News:
Police React To Abduction Of Bayelsa SSG’s Mother
Online Nigeria:
We’ll ensure release of kidnapped Bayelsa SSG’s mother – Police
More Picks
1
Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum's burial remain untarred - Actor Uche Maduagwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
For second time in nine years, gunmen abduct 80-year-old Bayelsa SSG’s mother -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
3
Like Nnamdi Kanu, DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
Eid-el-Kabir: Army promises to treat injured officers -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
5
15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results, leaves note with names of people who allegedly laughed at her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio -
GY Online NG,
12 hours ago
7
Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
8
Notorious bandit killed, 11 kidnapped victims rescued after gun duel with police -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
9
NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
10
Senate Directs AGF to Sanction Officials Involved in Alleged Mismanagement of $274.2 million -
This Day,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...