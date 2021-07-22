Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court fixes October 6 for judgement on Ekiti AG's suit against IGP over dismissed pregnant policewoman
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital has fixed October 6, 2021, for judgement in the suit filed by

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court fixes date for judgement on discharge of unmarried pregnant policewoman Daily Post:
Court fixes date for judgement on discharge of unmarried pregnant policewoman
Court sets judgement date in case of unmarried pregnant cop discharged by police The Herald:
Court sets judgement date in case of unmarried pregnant cop discharged by police
Discharged unmarried pregnant police woman gets date to know fate The Eagle Online:
Discharged unmarried pregnant police woman gets date to know fate
Unmarried pregnant policewoman challenging her discharge to know fate October 6 Daily Nigerian:
Unmarried pregnant policewoman challenging her discharge to know fate October 6
Court Fixes Date For Judgement On Discharge Of Unmarried Pregnant Policewoman Republican Nigeria:
Court Fixes Date For Judgement On Discharge Of Unmarried Pregnant Policewoman
Court Fixes Date For Judgement On Discharge Of Unmarried Pregnant Policewoman Tori News:
Court Fixes Date For Judgement On Discharge Of Unmarried Pregnant Policewoman


   More Picks
1 Ahmed Musa set to join Turkish club Karagumruk after 3 months at Kano Pillars - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Like Nnamdi Kanu, DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Pastor Adegboye issues stern warning to Buhari govt - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 9 hours ago
5 15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results, leaves note with names of people who allegedly laughed at her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms - The Nation, 21 hours ago
7 Senate Directs AGF to Sanction Officials Involved in Alleged Mismanagement of $274.2 million - This Day, 16 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana And Wife Goes On A Luxury Holiday To Maldives - Independent, 9 hours ago
9 Rating: LAUTECH Ranked 11th Best Nigerian Varsity, 78th In Africa - Independent, 11 hours ago
10 30-year-old woman arrested for alleged theft of N500,000 bundle of clothes - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info