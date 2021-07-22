Post News
News at a Glance
I’m committed to improving quality of education ― Buhari
Nigerian Tribune
- I’m committed to improving quality of education ― Buhari
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
President Buhari Promises More Funds For Education
The Punch:
Education remains top priority, says Buhari
Information Nigeria:
I’m Committed To Improving Quality Of Education ― Buhari
PM News:
Buhari says education remains top priority
The News Guru:
Buhari vows to improve quality of education
The Eagle Online:
Buhari says education remains top priority
Republican Nigeria:
President assures of priority for increasing education funding
Naija News:
Education Remains Top Priority – Buhari
More Picks
1
Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum's burial remain untarred - Actor Uche Maduagwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited to Nigeria Without Due Process - Falana SAN -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
15 hours ago
3
Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
4
Like Nnamdi Kanu, DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio -
GY Online NG,
21 hours ago
6
Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
7
Obi Cubana And Wife Goes On A Luxury Holiday To Maldives -
Independent,
20 hours ago
8
COAS commissions Operation Hadin Kai new office complex in honour of late General Attahiru -
Global Upfront,
15 hours ago
9
Igboho's agitation due to Buhari's failure, says Afenifere leader, Adebanjo -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
10
Beninese operatives interrogate Sunday Igboho, wife -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
