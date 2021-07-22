Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ABSUTH sacks 6 medical doctors for abandoning work
Vanguard News  - The Chief Medical Director, Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Dr Shedrack Offiah, said the management had sacked six doctors

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ABSUTH sacks six doctors for alleged negligence The Punch:
ABSUTH sacks six doctors for alleged negligence
Teaching hospital sacks six doctors for ‘abandoning work’ Premium Times:
Teaching hospital sacks six doctors for ‘abandoning work’
ABSUTH sacks six doctors for misconduct Ripples Nigeria:
ABSUTH sacks six doctors for misconduct
ABSUTH Sacks 6 Medical Doctors The Trent:
ABSUTH Sacks 6 Medical Doctors
ABSUTH sacks 6 medical doctors for abandoning work Pulse Nigeria:
ABSUTH sacks 6 medical doctors for abandoning work
ABSUTH sacks 6 doctors PM News:
ABSUTH sacks 6 doctors
Why I sacked 6 medical doctors – ABSUTH CMD The News:
Why I sacked 6 medical doctors – ABSUTH CMD
ABSUTH sacks six medical doctors for abandoning work The Eagle Online:
ABSUTH sacks six medical doctors for abandoning work
ABSUTH Sacks 6 Medical Doctors For Abandoning Work The Street Journal:
ABSUTH Sacks 6 Medical Doctors For Abandoning Work


   More Picks
1 Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum's burial remain untarred - Actor Uche Maduagwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 For second time in nine years, gunmen abduct 80-year-old Bayelsa SSG’s mother - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 Like Nnamdi Kanu, DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 Eid-el-Kabir: Army promises to treat injured officers - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results, leaves note with names of people who allegedly laughed at her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 12 hours ago
7 Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
8 Notorious bandit killed, 11 kidnapped victims rescued after gun duel with police - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
9 NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms - The Nation, 24 hours ago
10 Senate Directs AGF to Sanction Officials Involved in Alleged Mismanagement of $274.2 million - This Day, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info