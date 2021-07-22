Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


More woes for IPOB as bank account shut down over fraud
News photo The News Guru  - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has closed its bank account in the United States which also served as a central account for members to pay their monthly dues and contributions to the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

More trouble for IPOB as bank account shut down over fraud The Sun:
More trouble for IPOB as bank account shut down over fraud
IPOB US Bank Account Closed Down Over The Trent:
IPOB US Bank Account Closed Down Over 'Fraud'
IPOB in trouble as US bank account gets shut down over Fraud Politics Nigeria:
IPOB in trouble as US bank account gets shut down over Fraud
Salone:
IPOB In Trouble As US Bank Account Gets Shut Down Over Fraud
IPOB Closes Bank Account Over Alleged Fraud Global Village Extra:
IPOB Closes Bank Account Over Alleged Fraud


   More Picks
1 Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum's burial remain untarred - Actor Uche Maduagwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited to Nigeria Without Due Process - Falana SAN - The Nigeria Lawyer, 12 hours ago
3 Like Nnamdi Kanu, DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Eid-el-Kabir: Army promises to treat injured officers - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Notorious bandit killed, 11 kidnapped victims rescued after gun duel with police - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 17 hours ago
7 NPA Looting: PDP Demands Prosecution of Sacked DG, Bala-Usman - Independent, 10 hours ago
8 Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
9 Obi Cubana And Wife Goes On A Luxury Holiday To Maldives - Independent, 17 hours ago
10 Senate Directs AGF to Sanction Officials Involved in Alleged Mismanagement of $274.2 million - This Day, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info