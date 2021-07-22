Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cholera Death Toll Rises To 60 In Federal Capital Territory With 698 Cases
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Cholera Death Toll Rises To 60 In Federal Capital Territory With 698 Cases

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Death toll hit 60 as Cholera cases rise to 698 from 604 in 72 hours Daily Post:
Death toll hit 60 as Cholera cases rise to 698 from 604 in 72 hours
Cholera kills 60 as cases rise to 698 in FCT Nigerian Tribune:
Cholera kills 60 as cases rise to 698 in FCT
Alarm As Cholera Cases Rise To 698 From 604 In 72hours Global Village Extra:
Alarm As Cholera Cases Rise To 698 From 604 In 72hours
Death Toll Hit 60 As Cholera Cases Rise To 698 From 604 In 72 Hours In FCT Republican Nigeria:
Death Toll Hit 60 As Cholera Cases Rise To 698 From 604 In 72 Hours In FCT
Cholera Cases Rise To 698 From 604 In 72 Hours As Death Toll Hits 60 Fresh Reporters:
Cholera Cases Rise To 698 From 604 In 72 Hours As Death Toll Hits 60
Death Toll Hit 60 As Cholera Cases Rise To 698 From 604 In 72 Hours In FCT Tori News:
Death Toll Hit 60 As Cholera Cases Rise To 698 From 604 In 72 Hours In FCT


   More Picks
1 Ahmed Musa set to join Turkish club Karagumruk after 3 months at Kano Pillars - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Like Nnamdi Kanu, DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Sunday Igboho: Pastor Adegboye issues stern warning to Buhari govt - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 9 hours ago
5 15-year-old girl commits suicide over poor exam results, leaves note with names of people who allegedly laughed at her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 NiMet forecasts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms - The Nation, 21 hours ago
7 Senate Directs AGF to Sanction Officials Involved in Alleged Mismanagement of $274.2 million - This Day, 16 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana And Wife Goes On A Luxury Holiday To Maldives - Independent, 9 hours ago
9 Rating: LAUTECH Ranked 11th Best Nigerian Varsity, 78th In Africa - Independent, 11 hours ago
10 30-year-old woman arrested for alleged theft of N500,000 bundle of clothes - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info