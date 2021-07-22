Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Is No Longer at Ease, She Has Lost Her Soul – Catholic Bishops
News photo Channels Television  - Catholic Bishops within the Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province have cried out over what they term an unease around the nation, signaling the loss of Nigeria’s soul.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited to Nigeria Without Due Process - Falana SAN - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
2 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
3 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
4 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
6 COAS commissions Operation Hadin Kai new office complex in honour of late General Attahiru - Global Upfront, 22 hours ago
7 Moment Patoranking brought out Davido to surprise a couple on their wedding day (Video) - Correct NG, 24 hours ago
8 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 57 mins ago
9 Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
10 "As long as I pay you tithe, you're accountable to me" Actress Amanda Ebeye tells pastors to stop 'using God to deceive people' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
