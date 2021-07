Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives of slain police officers Vanguard News - Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, paid condolence visits to families of some of the police officers who were attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, at checkpoints in Obeagu-Amechi, Enugu South Local Government Area and Amagunze, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%