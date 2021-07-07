Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Haiti prepares to bury its slain president
The Punch  - Haiti on Thursday prepared to bury its slain president under tight security, just over two weeks after his assassination further rattled a country mired in poverty, corruption and political instability.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Haiti says farewell to its slain president The Guardian:
Haiti says farewell to its slain president
Haiti Says Farewell To Its Slain President Independent:
Haiti Says Farewell To Its Slain President
Haiti bids farewell to slain president Moise TV360 Nigeria:
Haiti bids farewell to slain president Moise
Final farewell to slain Haiti President Moise amid protests PM News:
Final farewell to slain Haiti President Moise amid protests
Haiti Says Farewell To Slain President Global Village Extra:
Haiti Says Farewell To Slain President
Final farewell to slain Haiti President Moise amid protests See Naija:
Final farewell to slain Haiti President Moise amid protests


   More Picks
1 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
2 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
3 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 7 hours ago
4 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 We are watching and will get you anywhere, anytime - EFCC warns Yahoo Boys and "shady leaders wey dey carry our money go overseas" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
8 2Baba & Falz team up for new single "Rise Up" - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
9 Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
10 ‘A dream come true’ – Sancho joins Man Utd after £73m move from Dortmund - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info