Court remands two arraigned by Oyo NSCDC for alleged defilement of minor, teenager

Court remands two arraigned by Oyo NSCDC for alleged defilement of minor, teenager



Chief Magistrate P. O. Adetoyibo of Family Court 2, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State has remanded two accused persons in prison for allegedly ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineCourt remands two arraigned by Oyo NSCDC for alleged defilement of minor, teenagerChief Magistrate P. O. Adetoyibo of Family Court 2, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State has remanded two accused persons in prison for allegedly ...



News Credibility Score: 99%