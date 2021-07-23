Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Beninese Court Orders Officials To Return Igboho’s Wife’s Passport, Other Documents
Sahara Reporters  - Sunday Igboho




A Benin Republic court in Cotonou has reportedly ordered the return of the passport of Ropo, the wife of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, as well as other documents seized ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
3 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
4 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 “There’s no room for laziness and unfruitfulness” — COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo backs Bishop Oyedepo who sacked 40 ‘unfruitful’ pastors - Naija Parrot, 8 hours ago
7 We are watching and will get you anywhere, anytime - EFCC warns Yahoo Boys and "shady leaders wey dey carry our money go overseas" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Benin Republic court adjourns Igboho’s extraditiom hearing till Monday, July 26 - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
9 Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 2Baba & Falz team up for new single "Rise Up" - Bella Naija, 10 hours ago
