Beninese Court Orders Officials To Return Igboho’s Wife’s Passport, Other Documents









A Benin Republic court in Cotonou has reportedly ordered the return of the passport of Ropo, the wife of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, as well as other documents seized ... Sahara Reporters - Sunday IgbohoA Benin Republic court in Cotonou has reportedly ordered the return of the passport of Ropo, the wife of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, as well as other documents seized ...



News Credibility Score: 99%