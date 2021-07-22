Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MultiChoice Yields To Consumer Yearnings With New DStv Business Packages
Leadership  - MultiChoice Nigeria yesterday yielded to consumer yearnings for affordable pay television payment options by introducing new, simplified DStv business packages for businesses and corporate organisations in Nigeria. The DStv Business packages, which ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

MultiChoice Nigeria Unveils New DStv Business Packages Financial Watch:
MultiChoice Nigeria Unveils New DStv Business Packages
MultiChoice thinks corporate businesses in revamped packages Vanguard News:
MultiChoice thinks corporate businesses in revamped packages
MultiChoice unveils packages to boost businesses The Nation:
MultiChoice unveils packages to boost businesses
MultiChoice unveils packages to boost businesses Sundiata Post:
MultiChoice unveils packages to boost businesses
MultiChoice Nigeria Introduces New & Revamped DStv Business Packages Yes International! Magazine:
MultiChoice Nigeria Introduces New & Revamped DStv Business Packages
MultiChoice unveils packages to boost businesses Republican Nigeria:
MultiChoice unveils packages to boost businesses


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited to Nigeria Without Due Process - Falana SAN - The Nigeria Lawyer, 23 hours ago
2 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
3 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
4 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
5 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 Igboho's agitation due to Buhari's failure, says Afenifere leader, Adebanjo - The Punch, 1 day ago
7 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
8 COAS commissions Operation Hadin Kai new office complex in honour of late General Attahiru - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
9 Nigeria Experiencing Its Worst Unemployment Crisis – World Bank Report - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
10 Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives of slain police officers - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info