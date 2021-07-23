Retailers, Consumers Lament As Cooking Gas Price Soars To N500/kg Economic Confidential - Retailers, Consumers Lament As Cooking Gas Price Soars To N500kg The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as cooking gas, has skyrocketed to a record high of N500 per kilogramme, forcing some Nigerians to turn to alternatives such as charcoal, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%