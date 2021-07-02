Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Police arrest 5 suspects for sodomising teenager
Daily Post
- Kano State Police Command said its personnel have nabbed five suspects for sodomizing a 20-year-old boy.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Police arrest five for alleged sodomy in Kano
Vanguard News:
Five in police net for alleged sodomy in Kano
Naija Loaded:
Kano State Police Arrest 5 Suspects For Sodomizing Teenager
Premium Times:
Suspects in police net for allegedly sodomising man in Kano
Ripples Nigeria:
Kano police arrest five for allegedly sodomising 20-year-old
Pulse Nigeria:
5 men in police net for allegedly sodomising 20-year-old man in Kano
The Street Journal:
Five men arrested for sodomizing 20-year-old man in Kano
PM News:
Five arrested for sodomy in Kano
Daily Nigerian:
5 men in police net for allegedly sodomising 20-year- old man in Kano
The News Guru:
Five arrested for sodomy in Kano
The Eagle Online:
Five men in police net for allegedly sodomising 20-year- old man in Kano
Within Nigeria:
Kano Police arrests 5 suspects for sodomising teenager
Instablog 9ja:
Police in Kano has arrested five men for allegedly sodomising a 20-year-old man in Gwale LGA of the state.
See Naija:
Five arrested for sodomy in Kano
More Picks
1
Sunday Igboho: What Buhari govt told Benin Republic to cause Adeyemo’s arrest – Lawyer -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
AIB, NCAA dismiss report on Ilorin plane crash -
Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
3
Tension as Kanu, Igboho know fate Monday, supporters vow to shut down courts -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
4
Plantashun Boiz; Blackface, 2Face And Faze Settle Their Difference In Honor Of Their Late Friend Sound Sultan -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
5 hours ago
5
Esther Benyeogo Emerges Winner Of The Voice Nigeria Season 3 -
The Street Journal,
15 hours ago
6
Pre-Season Friendly: Osimhen Nets Winning Goal For Napoli Vs Pro Vercelli ⏱ -
Complete Sports,
19 hours ago
7
I would make same comments as Bishop Kukah if I was addressing same audience - Governor Ortom slams Presidency -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
8
Nnamdi Kanu trial: Ohanaeze President, Obiozor, appoints Dr Ezeife to lead delegate to trial -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
9
Heartbreaking story of Nollywood actor who has been on sickbed for 20 years -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
BBNaija Season 6: WhiteMoney becomes fans’ favourite as 11 male contestants are unveiled -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
