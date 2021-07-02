Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest 5 suspects for sodomising teenager
Daily Post  - Kano State Police Command said its personnel have nabbed five suspects for sodomizing a 20-year-old boy.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest five for alleged sodomy in Kano The Punch:
Police arrest five for alleged sodomy in Kano
Five in police net for alleged sodomy in Kano Vanguard News:
Five in police net for alleged sodomy in Kano
Naija Loaded:
Kano State Police Arrest 5 Suspects For Sodomizing Teenager
Premium Times:
Suspects in police net for allegedly sodomising man in Kano
Ripples Nigeria:
﻿Kano police arrest five for allegedly sodomising 20-year-old
Pulse Nigeria:
5 men in police net for allegedly sodomising 20-year-old man in Kano
The Street Journal:
Five men arrested for sodomizing 20-year-old man in Kano
PM News:
Five arrested for sodomy in Kano
Daily Nigerian:
5 men in police net for allegedly sodomising 20-year- old man in Kano
The News Guru:
Five arrested for sodomy in Kano
The Eagle Online:
Five men in police net for allegedly sodomising 20-year- old man in Kano
Within Nigeria:
Kano Police arrests 5 suspects for sodomising teenager
Instablog 9ja:
Police in Kano has arrested five men for allegedly sodomising a 20-year-old man in Gwale LGA of the state.
See Naija:
Five arrested for sodomy in Kano


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho: What Buhari govt told Benin Republic to cause Adeyemo’s arrest – Lawyer - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 AIB, NCAA dismiss report on Ilorin plane crash - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
3 Tension as Kanu, Igboho know fate Monday, supporters vow to shut down courts - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Plantashun Boiz; Blackface, 2Face And Faze Settle Their Difference In Honor Of Their Late Friend Sound Sultan - KOKO TV Nigeria, 5 hours ago
5 Esther Benyeogo Emerges Winner Of The Voice Nigeria Season 3 - The Street Journal, 15 hours ago
6 Pre-Season Friendly: Osimhen Nets Winning Goal For Napoli Vs Pro Vercelli ⏱ - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
7 I would make same comments as Bishop Kukah if I was addressing same audience - Governor Ortom slams Presidency - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
8 Nnamdi Kanu trial: Ohanaeze President, Obiozor, appoints Dr Ezeife to lead delegate to trial - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
9 Heartbreaking story of Nollywood actor who has been on sickbed for 20 years - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 BBNaija Season 6: WhiteMoney becomes fans’ favourite as 11 male contestants are unveiled - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info