We have achieved a lot - Buhari boasts after meeting 12 APC governors in Daura
Daily Post
- President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Daura, Katsina State, urged historians and intellectuals to be factual in keeping the record of the administration,
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari meets Gbajabiamila, 10 APC governors in Daura
Oyo Gist:
"We have achieved a lot"– President Buhari boasts after meeting 12 APC governors
Edujandon:
We have achieved a lot – Buhari boasts after meeting 12 APC governors in Daura
See Naija:
We have achieved a lot – Buhari boasts after meeting 12 APC governors in Daura
Fresh Reporters:
We Have Achieved A Lot – Buhari Reveals After Meeting 12 APC Governors In Home State
More Picks
1
Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited to Nigeria Without Due Process - Falana SAN -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
2
Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
3
FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 hour ago
4
IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
5
EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
6
COAS commissions Operation Hadin Kai new office complex in honour of late General Attahiru -
Global Upfront,
20 hours ago
7
Moment Patoranking brought out Davido to surprise a couple on their wedding day (Video) -
Correct NG,
22 hours ago
8
Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
9
This is why I need to Fall in love: Reactions as Simi features in Adekunle Gold's new video -
Legit,
2 hours ago
10
Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives of slain police officers -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
