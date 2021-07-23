Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Again, APC clears air on Buhari's 'third term' ambition, succession plans
News photo The News Guru  - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has reaffirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari, has no third term ambition or a succession plan

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Buhari has no third term ambition, succession plan ― APC Vanguard News:
2023: Buhari has no third term ambition, succession plan ― APC
Buhari has no third term ambition, succession plan -APC The Guardian:
Buhari has no third term ambition, succession plan -APC
2023: Buhari has no third term ambition, succession plan -APC Prompt News:
2023: Buhari has no third term ambition, succession plan -APC
2023: APC replies PDP on alleged third term ambition of Buhari The News:
2023: APC replies PDP on alleged third term ambition of Buhari
2023: APC replies PDP on Buhari’s alleged third term ambition The Eagle Online:
2023: APC replies PDP on Buhari’s alleged third term ambition
Buhari not keen on third term – APC 1st for Credible News:
Buhari not keen on third term – APC


   More Picks
1 Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum's burial remain untarred - Actor Uche Maduagwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
3 COAS commissions Operation Hadin Kai new office complex in honour of late General Attahiru - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
4 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
5 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 23 hours ago
6 FG earmarks N1bn for payment of death benefits to deceased doctors - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
7 Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana And Wife Goes On A Luxury Holiday To Maldives - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 Igboho's agitation due to Buhari's failure, says Afenifere leader, Adebanjo - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 VIDEO: How Binis used & sold Igbos as slaves for centuries — Reno Omokri - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info