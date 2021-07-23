Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
"As long as I pay you tithe, you're accountable to me" Actress Amanda Ebeye tells pastors to stop 'using God to deceive people'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- "As long as I pay you tithe, you're accountable to me" Actress Amanda Ebeye tells pastors to stop 'using God to deceive people'
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
“If I pay you tithe, you’re accountable to me” – Actress Amanda Ebeye tells pastors
Yaba Left Online:
Don’t use God to deceive people — Actress Amanda Ebeye tells Pastors
Oyo Gist:
"As long as I pay you tithe, you're accountable to me" Actress Amanda Ebeye tells pastors
Naija Parrot:
Don’t use God to deceive people — Actress Amanda Ebeye tells Pastors
Gist Lovers:
Actress Amanda Ebeye Warns Nigerian Pastors
Tori News:
"If I Pay You Tithe, You're Accountable To Me" - Actress Amanda Ebeye Attacks Pastors Using God to Decei
More Picks
1
Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum's burial remain untarred - Actor Uche Maduagwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
3
IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
4
COAS commissions Operation Hadin Kai new office complex in honour of late General Attahiru -
Global Upfront,
18 hours ago
5
Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio -
GY Online NG,
1 day ago
6
FG earmarks N1bn for payment of death benefits to deceased doctors -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
7
Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
8
Obi Cubana And Wife Goes On A Luxury Holiday To Maldives -
Independent,
24 hours ago
9
This is why I need to Fall in love: Reactions as Simi features in Adekunle Gold's new video -
Legit,
52 mins ago
10
Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives of slain police officers -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
