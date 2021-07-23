Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns
News photo Vanguard News  - The Cour D’Appel De Cotonou in Benin Republic, yesterday, adjourned the case involving Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, till today.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Igboho remanded, wife released as Beninese Court adjourns hearing The Nation:
Igboho remanded, wife released as Beninese Court adjourns hearing
Benin Republic court releases Igboho’s wife, returns him to cell The Eagle Online:
Benin Republic court releases Igboho’s wife, returns him to cell
Sunday Igboho Returned To Cell As Beninese Court Releases His Wife Online Nigeria:
Sunday Igboho Returned To Cell As Beninese Court Releases His Wife
Benin Republic court releases Igboho’s wife, returns him to cell Studio CB55:
Benin Republic court releases Igboho’s wife, returns him to cell
Igboho remanded, wife released as Beninese Court adjourns hearing Republican Nigeria:
Igboho remanded, wife released as Beninese Court adjourns hearing


   More Picks
1 Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum's burial remain untarred - Actor Uche Maduagwu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
3 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
4 COAS commissions Operation Hadin Kai new office complex in honour of late General Attahiru - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
5 Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio - GY Online NG, 1 day ago
6 FG earmarks N1bn for payment of death benefits to deceased doctors - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
7 Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana And Wife Goes On A Luxury Holiday To Maldives - Independent, 24 hours ago
9 This is why I need to Fall in love: Reactions as Simi features in Adekunle Gold's new video - Legit, 52 mins ago
10 Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives of slain police officers - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info