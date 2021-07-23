Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obi Cubana will now be watched every time he's travelling abroad as a person of interest - Activist Deji Adeyanju
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Activist Deji Adeyanju has taken to Twitter to comment on what he feels the aftermath of the "show of wealth" at the burial ceremony of Obi Cubana's mother will look like.

47 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

