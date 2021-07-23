Post News
News at a Glance
Obi Cubana will now be watched every time he's travelling abroad as a person of interest - Activist Deji Adeyanju
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Activist Deji Adeyanju has taken to Twitter to comment on what he feels the aftermath of the "show of wealth" at the burial ceremony of Obi Cubana's mother will look like.
47 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"If Obi Cubana had acted responsibly, he won't need all these explanations now"- Deji Adeyanju
Luci Post:
“If Obi Cubana had acted responsibly, he won’t need all these explanations now”- Deji Adeyanju
Naija Parrot:
“If Obi Cubana had acted responsibly, he won’t need all these explanations now”- Deji Adeyanju
Naija on Point:
Obi Cubana Acted Responsibly, He Will Be Watched As A ‘Person of Interest’Anytime He Is Traveling Abroad — Activist Adeyanju
Naija News:
Obi Cubana Did Not Act Responsibly During Mother’s Burial – Deji Adeyanju
1st for Credible News:
Deji Adeyanju: Obi Cubana did not act responsibly during mother’s burial
Anaedo Online:
Deji Adeyanju To Obi Cubana: You Acted Irresponsible During Mother’s Burial
Tunde Ednut:
Obi Cubana Did Not Act Responsibly During Mother’s Burial – Deji Adeyanju
More Picks
1
Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum's burial remain untarred - Actor Uche Maduagwu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
3
COAS commissions Operation Hadin Kai new office complex in honour of late General Attahiru -
Global Upfront,
17 hours ago
4
IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
5
Download Peru By Fireboy DML (Prod By Shizzi) MP3 Audio -
GY Online NG,
23 hours ago
6
FG earmarks N1bn for payment of death benefits to deceased doctors -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
7
Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
8
Obi Cubana And Wife Goes On A Luxury Holiday To Maldives -
Independent,
22 hours ago
9
Igboho's agitation due to Buhari's failure, says Afenifere leader, Adebanjo -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
10
VIDEO: How Binis used & sold Igbos as slaves for centuries — Reno Omokri -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
