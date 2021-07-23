Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obituary for trader shot dead in Ladipo market released (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The funeral rites for the Igbo trader shot dead in Ladipo market, Lagos state, have begun. Felix Onu, aka Scata China, will be laid to rest on Saturday, 24th July 2021. His wake keep holds today.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

