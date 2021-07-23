Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Obituary for trader shot dead in Ladipo market released (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The funeral rites for the Igbo trader shot dead in Ladipo market, Lagos state, have begun. Felix Onu, aka Scata China, will be laid to rest on Saturday, 24th July 2021. His wake keep holds today.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Obituary for trader shot dead in Ladipo market released
Online Nigeria:
Obituary For Trader Shot Dead In Ladipo Market Released (Video)
Naija News:
Young Igbo Trader Shot Dead By Military Men In Ladipo To Be Laid To Rest
Tunde Ednut:
Young Igbo Trader Shot Dead By Military Men In Ladipo To Be Laid To Rest |Photos
Naija Parrot:
Obituary for trader shot dead in Ladipo market released
More Picks
1
Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited to Nigeria Without Due Process - Falana SAN -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
2
Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
3
FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 hour ago
4
IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
5
EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
6
COAS commissions Operation Hadin Kai new office complex in honour of late General Attahiru -
Global Upfront,
20 hours ago
7
Moment Patoranking brought out Davido to surprise a couple on their wedding day (Video) -
Correct NG,
22 hours ago
8
Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
9
This is why I need to Fall in love: Reactions as Simi features in Adekunle Gold's new video -
Legit,
2 hours ago
10
Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives of slain police officers -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
