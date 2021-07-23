Benin Republic Court Releases Sunday Igboho’s Wife, Remands Igboho In Custody

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
Benin Republic court adjourns Igboho’s extraditiom hearing till Monday, July 26 - Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
|
3
|
EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
|
5
|
“There’s no room for laziness and unfruitfulness” — COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo backs Bishop Oyedepo who sacked 40 ‘unfruitful’ pastors - Naija Parrot,
14 hours ago
|
6
|
2Baba & Falz team up for new single "Rise Up" - Bella Naija,
16 hours ago
|
7
|
Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos - The Guardian,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
Obi Cubana will now be watched every time he's travelling abroad as a person of interest - Activist Deji Adeyanju - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
Drama as Nigerian man goes berserk, burns church building over alleged failed prophecies - Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
|
10
|
Singer Seyi Shay lands in hospital a few months after fighting dirty with Tiwa Savage - Kemi Filani Blog,
15 hours ago