Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Benin Republic Court Releases Sunday Igboho’s Wife, Remands Igboho In Custody
News photo Naija Loaded  - The Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, where Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and his wife, were arraigned on Thursday has ordered the wife to be released this evening.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Beninese court frees Igboho’s wife Ripples Nigeria:
Beninese court frees Igboho’s wife
Igboho to remain in security custody as Benin Republic court frees wife The Street Journal:
Igboho to remain in security custody as Benin Republic court frees wife
As Igboho returns to court, his wife is freed The News:
As Igboho returns to court, his wife is freed
Igboho Gist Punch:
Igboho's Wife, Ropo Released By Benin Republic Court, As He Remains In Custody
Igboho returns to court Friday, wife freed Online Nigeria:
Igboho returns to court Friday, wife freed


   More Picks
1 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 15 hours ago
2 Benin Republic court adjourns Igboho’s extraditiom hearing till Monday, July 26 - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
3 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 “There’s no room for laziness and unfruitfulness” — COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo backs Bishop Oyedepo who sacked 40 ‘unfruitful’ pastors - Naija Parrot, 14 hours ago
6 2Baba & Falz team up for new single "Rise Up" - Bella Naija, 16 hours ago
7 Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana will now be watched every time he's travelling abroad as a person of interest - Activist Deji Adeyanju - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Drama as Nigerian man goes berserk, burns church building over alleged failed prophecies - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
10 Singer Seyi Shay lands in hospital a few months after fighting dirty with Tiwa Savage - Kemi Filani Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info