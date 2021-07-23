Post News
News at a Glance
Jay-Z reunites with Kanye West in first music collaboration since 2012; compares their relationship to 'Moses and Jesus''
Linda Ikeji Blog
- On Thursday night, July 22, Rapper Kanye West reunited with his long-time friend, business partner, former boss and idol, Jay-Z on his new album - the first time since 2012 the pair would be doi
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Wire NGR:
For DONDA, Kanye West reunites with Jay-Z
Pulse Nigeria:
Jay Z verse on Kanye West’s new DONDA album.
Luci Post:
Jay-Z reunites with Kanye West in first Music Collaboration since 2012; compares their Relationship to 'Moses and Jesus'
EE Live:
DONDA; What to know about Kanye West's 10th studio album
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kanye West Sends Fans Into A Frenzy As He Reunites With Jay-Z On New Album | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ -
The News Guru,
15 hours ago
2
Benin Republic court adjourns Igboho’s extraditiom hearing till Monday, July 26 -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
3
EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
4
Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
“There’s no room for laziness and unfruitfulness” — COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo backs Bishop Oyedepo who sacked 40 ‘unfruitful’ pastors -
Naija Parrot,
14 hours ago
6
2Baba & Falz team up for new single "Rise Up" -
Bella Naija,
16 hours ago
7
Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
8
Obi Cubana will now be watched every time he's travelling abroad as a person of interest - Activist Deji Adeyanju -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Drama as Nigerian man goes berserk, burns church building over alleged failed prophecies -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
10
Singer Seyi Shay lands in hospital a few months after fighting dirty with Tiwa Savage -
Kemi Filani Blog,
15 hours ago
