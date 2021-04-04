FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers

FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers



The Federal Government disclosed that it has already commenced the payment of death benefits to deceased doctors and other health workers under ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineFG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workersThe Federal Government disclosed that it has already commenced the payment of death benefits to deceased doctors and other health workers under ...



News Credibility Score: 99%