Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers

The Federal Government disclosed that it has already commenced the payment of death benefits to deceased doctors and other health workers under ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG commences payment of benefits to deceased doctors Vanguard News:
FG commences payment of benefits to deceased doctors
FG commences payment of benefits to deceased doctors The Guardian:
FG commences payment of benefits to deceased doctors
Deceased doctors: FG begins payment of benefits to beneficiaries The Punch:
Deceased doctors: FG begins payment of benefits to beneficiaries
FG begins payment of benefits to deceased doctors - Minister Premium Times:
FG begins payment of benefits to deceased doctors - Minister
FG begins payment of benefits to deceased doctors The Info Stride:
FG begins payment of benefits to deceased doctors
FG Earmarks N1bn For Payment Of Death Benefits To Deceased Doctors The Street Journal:
FG Earmarks N1bn For Payment Of Death Benefits To Deceased Doctors
FG commences payment of benefits to deceased doctors The Eagle Online:
FG commences payment of benefits to deceased doctors
FG commences payment of benefits to deceased doctors News Verge:
FG commences payment of benefits to deceased doctors
FG begins benefits payment to deceased doctors Top Naija:
FG begins benefits payment to deceased doctors
FG Commences Payment Of Benefits To Deceased Doctors The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG Commences Payment Of Benefits To Deceased Doctors
Nigerian govt commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers Republican Nigeria:
Nigerian govt commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers
Deceased doctors: FG begins payment of benefits to beneficiaries Tunde Ednut:
Deceased doctors: FG begins payment of benefits to beneficiaries
Deceased doctors: FG begins payment of benefits to beneficiaries Within Nigeria:
Deceased doctors: FG begins payment of benefits to beneficiaries
FG commences payment of benefits to deceased doctors Studio CB55:
FG commences payment of benefits to deceased doctors


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited to Nigeria Without Due Process - Falana SAN - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
2 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
3 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 1 hour ago
4 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
6 COAS commissions Operation Hadin Kai new office complex in honour of late General Attahiru - Global Upfront, 20 hours ago
7 Moment Patoranking brought out Davido to surprise a couple on their wedding day (Video) - Correct NG, 22 hours ago
8 Separatist Group, Ilana Oodua Releases Instructions For Yoruba Nation Agitators As Igboho Faces Trial In Benin Republic - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
9 This is why I need to Fall in love: Reactions as Simi features in Adekunle Gold's new video - Legit, 2 hours ago
10 Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives of slain police officers - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info