Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2Baba & Falz team up for new single "Rise Up"
Bella Naija  - For fans of exquisite music within the continent and beyond who have longed for a 2Baba and Falz collabo for years, the wait is over. Hypertek Digital has - BellaNaija.com. July 23, 2021

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Jaguda.com:
Jamopyper ft.
2Baba ft. GL Trends:
2Baba ft.
MUSIC: 2Baba ft Falz – Rise Up Naija on Point:
MUSIC: 2Baba ft Falz – Rise Up
2Baba & Falz – Rise Up Akpraise:
2Baba & Falz – Rise Up
2Baba, Falz release new song ‘rise up’ Republican Nigeria:
2Baba, Falz release new song ‘rise up’


   More Picks
1 Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited to Nigeria Without Due Process - Falana SAN - The Nigeria Lawyer, 23 hours ago
2 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
3 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
4 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
5 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 Igboho's agitation due to Buhari's failure, says Afenifere leader, Adebanjo - The Punch, 1 day ago
7 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
8 COAS commissions Operation Hadin Kai new office complex in honour of late General Attahiru - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
9 Nigeria Experiencing Its Worst Unemployment Crisis – World Bank Report - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
10 Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives of slain police officers - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info