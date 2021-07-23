Post News
News at a Glance
Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba
Daily Post
- A man, Gift Kenneth, has been sentenced to jail for defrauding an American lady, Lucinda Ann Garnes Henrichson, of around $902,935.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Nigerian:
Court convicts son, mother, girlfriend for $902,935 Internet fraud
Gist 36:
Drama As Nigerian Man Alongside His Mother And Girlfriend Are Jailed For Internet Fraud In Asaba
Republican Nigeria:
Drama As Nigerian Man Alongside His Mother And Girlfriend Are Jailed For Internet Fraud In Asaba
Edujandon:
Man, mom, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba
Anaedo Online:
Nigerian Man Alongside His Mother, Girlfriend Are Jailed For Internet Fraud In Asaba
Tori News:
Drama As Nigerian Man Alongside His Mother And Girlfriend Are Jailed For Internet Fraud In Asaba
More Picks
1
Sunday Igboho Cannot Be Extradited to Nigeria Without Due Process - Falana SAN -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
22 hours ago
2
Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
3
FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
4
IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
5
EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
6
COAS commissions Operation Hadin Kai new office complex in honour of late General Attahiru -
Global Upfront,
22 hours ago
7
Moment Patoranking brought out Davido to surprise a couple on their wedding day (Video) -
Correct NG,
24 hours ago
8
Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ -
The News Guru,
1 hour ago
9
Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
10
"As long as I pay you tithe, you're accountable to me" Actress Amanda Ebeye tells pastors to stop 'using God to deceive people' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
