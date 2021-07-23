Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba
News photo Daily Post  - A man, Gift Kenneth, has been sentenced to jail for defrauding an American lady, Lucinda Ann Garnes Henrichson, of around $902,935.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

