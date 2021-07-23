Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: Nigeria's annual diaspora remittances reduced by 20%, says FG
The Cable  - The federal government says the COVID-19 pandemic impacted diaspora remittances into Nigeria as it witnessed a 20 percent reduction

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Diaspora Remittances Reduced By 20% – NIDCOM Boss Leadership:
COVID-19: Diaspora Remittances Reduced By 20% – NIDCOM Boss
COVID-19 wipes 20% off Nigeria’s $25bn diaspora remittances ― NIDCOM Nigerian Tribune:
COVID-19 wipes 20% off Nigeria’s $25bn diaspora remittances ― NIDCOM
COVID-19 Reduced Diasporan Remittances By $5bn – NIDCOM Biz Watch Nigeria:
COVID-19 Reduced Diasporan Remittances By $5bn – NIDCOM
Nigeria’s annual diaspora remittances drop by 20% TV360 Nigeria:
Nigeria’s annual diaspora remittances drop by 20%
COVID-19: Nigeria’s annual diaspora remittances reduced by 20%, says FG Tunde Ednut:
COVID-19: Nigeria’s annual diaspora remittances reduced by 20%, says FG
COVID-19: Nigeria’s annual diaspora remittances reduced by 20%, says FG Within Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria’s annual diaspora remittances reduced by 20%, says FG


   More Picks
1 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
3 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 4 hours ago
4 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
6 Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives of slain police officers - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
8 Three killed, military armoured vehicle set ablaze as bandits attack Zamfara community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
10 “Government Can't Employ All Graduates, Start Small Like Obi Cubana ” – Gov Yahaya's Aide Tells Nigerian Youths - Tori News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info