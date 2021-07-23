Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

HAPPENING NOW: Photos from 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony
News photo Vanguard News  - The most troubled Olympics in modern history finally open in Tokyo on Friday 23rd July, 2021, struggling to shake off lingering COVID-19 pandemic fears after o…

9 hours ago
1 Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
3 Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ - The News Guru, 9 hours ago
4 IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 “There’s no room for laziness and unfruitfulness” — COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo backs Bishop Oyedepo who sacked 40 ‘unfruitful’ pastors - Naija Parrot, 8 hours ago
7 We are watching and will get you anywhere, anytime - EFCC warns Yahoo Boys and "shady leaders wey dey carry our money go overseas" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Benin Republic court adjourns Igboho’s extraditiom hearing till Monday, July 26 - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
9 Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 2Baba & Falz team up for new single "Rise Up" - Bella Naija, 10 hours ago
