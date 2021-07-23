Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Lady Confused After Family Insists She Must Abort Baby Because Her Lover Is From Another Tribe
Tori News  - Ogar, who hails from Akwa Ibom is under pressure from her family, particularly her aunt, Esther Patrick, to abort the pregnancy. Her lover, Adeola Oluwamilua, is from Ogun State.

