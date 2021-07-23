Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian Lady Confused After Family Insists She Must Abort Baby Because Her Lover Is From Another Tribe
Tori News
- Ogar, who hails from Akwa Ibom is under pressure from her family, particularly her aunt, Esther Patrick, to abort the pregnancy. Her lover, Adeola Oluwamilua, is from Ogun State.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
More Picks
1
Kaduna: 2 abducted Bethel Baptist students escape from captors – Police -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
2
FG commences payment of death benefits of deceased doctors, health workers -
Nigerian Tribune,
6 hours ago
3
Case closed: ‘Buhari has terminated Hadiza Bala-Usman’s appointment as NPA MD’ -
The News Guru,
4 hours ago
4
IPMAN says tanker drivers’ strike can cause petrol scarcity in Rivers -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
5
EXTRADITION BATTLE: Sunday Igboho back in cell as Beninese court adjourns -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
6
Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment, support to wives of slain police officers -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
Man, mother, girlfriend jailed for internet fraud in Asaba -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
8
Three killed, military armoured vehicle set ablaze as bandits attack Zamfara community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Road to lackluster council elections in Ogun, Lagos -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
10
“Government Can't Employ All Graduates, Start Small Like Obi Cubana ” – Gov Yahaya's Aide Tells Nigerian Youths -
Tori News,
9 hours ago
